Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective for 7 Months - Study

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against the SARS-Cov-2 virus are preserved or even multiplied for seven months after infection, a study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) found.

"The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection," the institute said.

The study involved 578 people under 65 years who had COVID-19 with either mild or no symptoms. For seven months after the illness, blood samples were taken from them, measuring the level of IgA, IgM, or IgG antibodies, as well as the presence of antibodies against the four coronaviruses that cause common colds in humans.

"Rather surprisingly, we even saw an increase of IgG anti-Spike antibodies in 75% of the participants from month five onwards, without any evidence of re-exposure to the virus," co-author Gemma Moncunill said.

The study found that the amount of antibodies remains stable regardless of age and gender.

Moreover, the research demonstrated that antibodies against human cold coronaviruses (HCoV) could also protest from COVID-19. People with distinct COVID-19 symptoms were found to have lower HCoV antibody titers, and vice versa.