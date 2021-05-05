UrduPoint.com
Antibodies To COVID Appear In Over 90% Of Those Vaccinated With EpiVacCorona - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 10:20 AM

Antibodies to COVID Appear in Over 90% of Those Vaccinated With EpiVacCorona - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Antibodies to coronavirus after inoculation with Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine develop in more than 90 percent of vaccinated people, Alexander Ryzhikov, head of the department of zoonotic infections and influenza at the Vector State Scientific Center, said.

"Independent studies show that a high proportion of the population really reacts to vaccination. Among the volunteers, we have announced these figures, now we are conducting random studies among immunized groups, we see that these figures are significantly more than 90 percent," Ryzhikov said in the official Instagram account of Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

Vaccination against coronavirus is carried out in all Russian regions. In August 2020, Russia's Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center. It was named "Sputnik V". Also in Russia, two more vaccines against COVID-19 have been created - EpiVacCorona by Rospotrebnadzor's Vector Center and CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Center of the Russian academy of Sciences.

