UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antibody Tests Key To Ending COVID-19 Lockdowns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:09 PM

Antibody tests key to ending COVID-19 lockdowns

It's the key that opens to door from total lockdown: serologic testing, which will show definitively who has contracted COVID-19 and is in theory safe to return to work

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :It's the key that opens to door from total lockdown: serologic testing, which will show definitively who has contracted COVID-19 and is in theory safe to return to work.

"Everyone's waiting for serologic testing, the whole world," said France's Health Minister Olivier Veran.

He said that the global research community was focussing on ways of perfecting the tests, which measure viral antibodies in a person's blood that signal immunity.

Veran said that mass production of the tests could start within weeks.

"It's a huge factor, especially when we're trying to reduce confinement," he said.

The World Health Organization said that serologic tests were still being developed but were yet to be properly evaluated.

Related Topics

World Immunity France From Blood

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

37 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

US May Lift Sanctions on Rosneft Trading if Firm A ..

2 minutes ago

'Precautionary steps continued to save police forc ..

2 minutes ago

Michigan Sees Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily, ..

2 minutes ago

Labour Minister appeals Sindh, Balichistan Govts f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.