Antibody tests key to ending COVID-19 lockdowns

It's the key that opens to door from total lockdown: serologic testing, which will show definitively who has contracted COVID-19 and is in theory safe to return to work

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :It's the key that opens to door from total lockdown: serologic testing, which will show definitively who has contracted COVID-19 and is in theory safe to return to work.

"Everyone's waiting for serologic testing, the whole world," said France's Health Minister Olivier Veran.

He said that the global research community was focussing on ways of perfecting the tests, which measure viral antibodies in a person's blood that signal immunity.

Veran said that mass production of the tests could start within weeks.

"It's a huge factor, especially when we're trying to reduce confinement," he said.

The World Health Organization said that serologic tests were still being developed but were yet to be properly evaluated.