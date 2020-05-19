UrduPoint.com
Antibody That Neutralizes COVID-19 Discovered In SARS Survivor - Research

Tue 19th May 2020

An antibody that can block SARS-CoV-2 and other similar viruses has been discovered in the blood of a person who recovered from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, according to research published in the Nature journal

The research was conducted by a group of scientists from the University of Washington, Switzerland's Institute for Research in Biomedicine and research company Humabs Biomed SA, as well as France's Pasteur Institute

"One antibody, named S309, potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV pseudoviruses as well as authentic SARS-CoV-2 by engaging the S receptor-binding domain," the paper, published on Monday, said.

The results of the discovery "pave the way for using S309- and S309-containing antibody cocktails for prophylaxis in individuals at high risk of exposure or as a post-exposure therapy to limit or treat severe disease," according to the research.

David Veesler, an author of the paper and assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington school of Medicine, said that they "still need to show that this antibody is protective in living systems," the university's press release said.

