Rioters of the far-left Antifa movement on Wednesday night gathered in the central streets of Seattle and Portland to protest the presidential inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden by burning flags, smashing windows and destroying property, the US media reported

According to local ABC broadcaster affiliate KATU, the so-called "J20 Protest" group targeted the Democratic Party of Oregon office.

"We don't want Biden- we want revenge," the Antifa protesters' banner read.

Meanwhile, according to the Seattle Police Department, multiple sites in the city center have been vandalized and one person was arrested.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.