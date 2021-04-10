UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antifascist Activists Holding March Against Far-Right Forces In Paris

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:01 PM

Antifascist Activists Holding March Against Far-Right Forces in Paris

Antifascist activist are holding a march against far-right forces in central Paris on Saturday following the recent decision of the French authorities to dissolve far-right anti-immigrant group Generation Identity, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Antifascist activist are holding a march against far-right forces in central Paris on Saturday following the recent decision of the French authorities to dissolve far-right anti-immigrant group Generation Identity, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The march started at 12:00 GMT in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, while the end point of the route is Chatelet Square in the first arrondissement of the French capital.

Participants of the rally are chanting antifascist slogans and burning flares. Some of them are demanding the resignation French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and expressing solidarity with undocumented migrants.

According to the correspondent, more than 1,000 people, mostly young people, take part in the demonstration. To prevent possible riots, the column of activists is closely accompanied by police officers and gendarmes. The demonstration, coordinated with the authorities, is taking place in a peaceful manner.

The organizers of the event say that with the dissolution of Generation Identity, their fight is not over, since there are other far-right and racist groups in the country.

In early March, Darmanin announced that the French government banned Generation Identity since it promoted "discrimination, hate, and violence."

Related Topics

Riots Police Interior Minister Young Paris March Event Government

Recent Stories

Motivation level of frontline healthcare workers h ..

58 seconds ago

Six Dead After Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's ..

59 seconds ago

Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Grand ..

1 minute ago

Minister for facilitating 70-year plus citizens

3 minutes ago

Tunisia walks back stricter virus curfew

3 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.