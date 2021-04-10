Antifascist Activists Holding March Against Far-Right Forces in Paris

Antifascist activist are holding a march against far-right forces in central Paris on Saturday following the recent decision of the French authorities to dissolve far-right anti-immigrant group Generation Identity, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Antifascist activist are holding a march against far-right forces in central Paris on Saturday following the recent decision of the French authorities to dissolve far-right anti-immigrant group Generation Identity, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The march started at 12:00 GMT in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, while the end point of the route is Chatelet Square in the first arrondissement of the French capital.

Participants of the rally are chanting antifascist slogans and burning flares. Some of them are demanding the resignation French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and expressing solidarity with undocumented migrants.

According to the correspondent, more than 1,000 people, mostly young people, take part in the demonstration. To prevent possible riots, the column of activists is closely accompanied by police officers and gendarmes. The demonstration, coordinated with the authorities, is taking place in a peaceful manner.

The organizers of the event say that with the dissolution of Generation Identity, their fight is not over, since there are other far-right and racist groups in the country.

In early March, Darmanin announced that the French government banned Generation Identity since it promoted "discrimination, hate, and violence."