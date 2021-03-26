UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antigua And Barbuda Becomes 57th Country To Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

Antigua and Barbuda Becomes 57th Country to Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Antigua and Barbuda's health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Antigua and Barbuda's health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"RDIF ...� announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of Antigua and Barbuda. Sputnik V is now approved for use in 57 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Antigua and Barbuda under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"Registration of Sputnik V will help save many lives and protect the population of Antigua and Barbuda. High efficacy of Sputnik V was confirmed by the leading medical journal The Lancet. The Russian vaccine is now one of the key tools to prevent the spread of the virus being included in vaccine portfolios of over 50 countries around the world," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

World Russia Antigua And Barbuda Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

16 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar activists call for Armed Forces Day protes ..

1 minute ago

Brazil virus deaths 'biggest genocide in our histo ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine to Administer 2nd Dose of Covishield Vacci ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.