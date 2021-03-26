(@FahadShabbir)

Antigua and Barbuda's health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Antigua and Barbuda's health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"RDIF ...� announces that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of Antigua and Barbuda. Sputnik V is now approved for use in 57 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Antigua and Barbuda under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"Registration of Sputnik V will help save many lives and protect the population of Antigua and Barbuda. High efficacy of Sputnik V was confirmed by the leading medical journal The Lancet. The Russian vaccine is now one of the key tools to prevent the spread of the virus being included in vaccine portfolios of over 50 countries around the world," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.