Antique Shop's Defiance Brings Hope To Turkish Quake Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:24 PM

The sounds of music waft in from the antique shop, where Turkish flags hang defiantly, bringing hope to the earthquake-ravaged city of Antakya as it mourns its dead

Antakya, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The sounds of music waft in from the antique shop, where Turkish flags hang defiantly, bringing hope to the earthquake-ravaged city of Antakya as it mourns its dead.

The fabled city, historically known as Antioch, and tucked between the Mediterranean Sea and Turkey's border with Syria, bore the brunt of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 that killed more than 50,000 people.

The domes of its mosques and churches lie in pieces across the ghostly city, which straddles one of the world's most active fault lines and has risen like a phoenix from similar disasters over the centuries.

If it does so again, it will be in no small part thanks to persevering residents such as Serkan Sincan.

Lounging in one of two upholstered armchairs he set up on the pavement next to a coffee table, the 51-year-old embodies Turkish resilience in the face of the country's worst natural disaster of modern times.

When the ground began to convulse at 4:17 am, Sincan managed to get his mother and father out of their flat, move them in a safer city nearby and then help neighbours out of their houses.

"On the third day, I came here and unfolded the big flag first," Sincan told AFP.

"It was raining. I saw a friend on the way, he said 'Serkan, your antique shop is down'. I said 'Ok, I will see'. As I was walking, I saw the Ulu Mosque had crumbled, the protestant church was down, everything was down," he recalled.

"Then I saw my building."

