Antisemitism Being Used To Stifle Criticism Of Israel: Queen Rania

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:18 PM

AMMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has expressed concerns that antisemitism is being used to stifle criticism of Israel while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

She stated during an interview with an international tv that the accusation of antisemitism has been employed to silence those who criticize Israel.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, resulting in casualties among Palestinians.

Queen Rania emphasized that supporting the Palestinian cause does not equate to being antisemitic or pro-terrorism, underlining that criticism of Israel should not be conflated with hatred towards Jewish people.

She also asserted that Israel's actions should not be attributed to all Jewish people worldwide, as it is a state responsible for its own actions.

Queen Rania's comments followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that a ceasefire might enable Hamas to regroup and launch another attack on Israel. She argued that rejecting a ceasefire would amount to endorsing civilian casualties, which she found morally unacceptable.

