Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

Queen Rania Al Abdullah emphasizes that supporting the Palestinian cause does not equate to being antisemitic or pro-terrorism, underlining that criticism of Israel should not be conflated with hatred towards Jewish people.

AMMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has expressed concerns that antisemitism is being used to stifle criticism of Israel while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

She stated during an interview with an international tv that the accusation of antisemitism has been employed to silence those who criticize Israel.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, resulting in casualties among Palestinians.

She also asserted that Israel's actions should not be attributed to all Jewish people worldwide, as it is a state responsible for its own actions.

Queen Rania's comments followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that a ceasefire might enable Hamas to regroup and launch another attack on Israel. She argued that rejecting a ceasefire would amount to endorsing civilian casualties, which she found morally unacceptable.