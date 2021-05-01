Antitrust Probe Into Apple Highlights Need for EU to Change Competition Enforcement - EPP

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament, said on Friday that the preliminary findings of the EU's antitrust probe into Apple are a reason to discuss changes to competition enforcement within the bloc.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission sent a statement of objection to Apple Inc., informing the California-based company that it distorts free competition in the music streaming market within the European Union. The EU body is particularly concerned about some of Apple's restrictions on its competitors' music streaming apps that prevent them from informing iPhone and iPad users about alternative, cheaper purchasing possibilities. The statement was made as part of the antitrust probe launched in June 2020.

"The antitrust case against Apple is more than just another example of unfair competition. It is a reason to discuss a paradigm shift in the EU's competition enforcement, which until now has often come too late," the EPP said in a press release.

According to the party, the European Commission should long have investigated "the questionable terms" of the use of Apple's App Store, as there is always a big risk of abuse by a platform operator like Apple.

"This case exemplifies what is wrong with digital platforms. It took years for EU competition authorities to get their act together in the first place. Apple's competitors have had to take the hit in the meantime. We urgently have to move from ex-post competition enforcement to ex-ante prevention of market abuse. The Digital Markets Act can be a powerful tool in this regard," the press release added.

The probe was launched following a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify, which was submitted back in March 2019. The Swedish company and an unnamed e-books and audiobooks distributor alleged that Apple forced them into using its own in-app purchase system with a 30% commission fee.