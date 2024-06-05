Open Menu

Antonio Conte Named New Napoli Coach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Antonio Conte named new Napoli coach

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Former Chelsea and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte was hired by Napoli on Wednesday as the deposed Serie A champions try to bounce back from their disastrous league title defence.

"Welcome Antonio," the club's president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wrote on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a photograph of Conte signing his contract.

Conte, who has also coached Juventus and Inter Milan, has signed a three-year deal which according to Italian media is worth eight million Euros ($8.7 million) per season.

He is the fifth Napoli coach of the last year in a chaotic period for the club which in the 2022-23 season won their first Serie A title since 1990, when Diego Maradona was still strutting his stuff.

But the coach who won the title, Luciano Spalletti, left last summer and southern Italy's biggest club went through three managers on their way to a dismal 10th-place finish this season.

Napoli ended the season 41 points behind new champions Inter as Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona all failed to live up to Spalletti's historic title win.

Spalletti is now in charge of the Italian national team.

Conte has been charged with taking Napoli back up the table, and has a pedigree which will give fans hope of a quick turnaround in fortunes.

The 54-year-old has won four Serie A titles, three with Juve and one with Inter in 2021, and was also a Premier League winner with Chelsea in 2017.

Conte will almost certainly have to do without star striker Victor Osimhen, who is a target for some of Europe's biggest clubs. However Napoli's other key forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is under contract until 2027 and Conte has reportedly demanded that the Georgia winger not be sold despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

td/gj/mw/

Related Topics

Europe Twitter Italy Georgia Turkish Lira 2017 Media All From PSG Chelsea Premier League Coach Juventus Tottenham Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

8 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

17 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

17 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

17 hours ago

More Stories From World