Antonio Costa: Portuguese Dealmaker Enters EU Lion's Den
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa is hoping to bring his reputation as an affable deal-broker to bear in one of the EU's trickiest gigs -- trying to build agreement among the bloc's fractious leaders.
The bespectacled socialist, 63, on Sunday will become president of the European Council as part of the shake-up of top positions in Brussels that happens every five years.
In that role he will chair the regular summits bringing together the heads of the EU's 27 member states that are notorious for their long hours and late-night bartering.
It will be down to Costa to try to overcome often clashing interests and steward them towards some kind of consensus as Europe grapples with thorny issues from the war in Ukraine to dealing with Donald Trump or revamping its economy.
Unlike his Belgian predecessor Charles Michel, who ruffled feathers as he sought to promote himself as the EU's figurehead, those familiar with Costa's thinking say he's planning to take a lower-key approach.
"He wants to be less like a showman and more like a facilitator," one senior European diplomat told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
To do that Costa has already toured around EU capitals asking leaders he knows well from his years at the top table what they want to do differently.
And he's keen to have a far smoother relationship -- and frequent meetings -- with powerful European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen after bad blood between her and Michel soured EU cooperation.
Recent Stories
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
More Stories From World
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election41 seconds ago
-
Spain urged to 'build differently' after deadly floods51 minutes ago
-
Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 1051 minutes ago
-
Georgia says 43 protesters arrested at pro-EU rally1 hour ago
-
Teen news boss criticises Australian social media ban2 hours ago
-
Squeezed Greeks get taste for lowly street olives2 hours ago
-
In Ukraine's Pokrovsk, electricity is last source of heat and hope2 hours ago
-
Brilliant Brook's 132 puts England on top against sloppy New Zealand2 hours ago
-
Cybersecurity initiatives unveiled with SAR50 million from IMPACT462 hours ago
-
Jeddah hosts SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 for first time in Kingdom2 hours ago
-
Russian mother credits Ukrainian for stranded daughter's return2 hours ago
-
PSMMC achieves new medical milestone with bone marrow transplant2 hours ago