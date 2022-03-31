UrduPoint.com

Antonov Accuses State Department Of Exceeding Russian Losses In Ukraine To Incite Unrest

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Antonov Accuses State Department of Exceeding Russian Losses in Ukraine to Incite Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the US Department of State was consciously exceeding the Russian military losses in Ukraine to incite public unrest in Russia.

The ambassador thus responded to the remarks of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who said that Russia lost over 10,000 servicemen during the special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said on March 25 that the military operation had left more than 1,300 Russian servicemen dead and over 3,800 injured. Ukraine claims even higher Russian losses than the United States: about 14,000 killed and some 16,000 injured.

"The official of the State Department is consciously exceeding the losses of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. These remarks have a cynic goal: to trigger public unrest in our country. This will not happen," Antonov said, as quoted by the embassy's Telegram channel.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

