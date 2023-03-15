UrduPoint.com

Antonov Arrives At US State Dept. After Black Sea Drone Incident - Sputnik Correspondent

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Antonov Arrives at US State Dept. After Black Sea Drone Incident - Sputnik Correspondent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has arrived at the State Department after being summoned in relation to a US drone crash, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Antonov walked into the State Department building at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US drone MQ-9 fell into the Black Sea as a result of maneuvering sharply and Russian fighter jets did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it.

The Defense Ministry said that the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces had recorded the flight of the US unmanned aerial vehicle the Black Sea in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The flight was carried out with the aircraft's transponder turned off, violating the boundaries of the area of the temporary regime for the use of the airspace, which was established for the purpose of conducting Russia's special military operation and communicated to all users as well as published in accordance with international standards, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to identify the intruder, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier in the day, the US European Command (EUCOM) issued a release saying the incident involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which struck the propeller of MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea. EUCOM added that the incident resulted in a "complete loss" of the MQ-9 drone.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Vehicle United States Border All From P

Recent Stories

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

29 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

59 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.