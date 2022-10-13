UrduPoint.com

Antonov Assured Bout Embassy To Do Utmost To Ensure His Return To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Antonov Assured Bout Embassy to Do Utmost to Ensure His Return to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov during a prison visit assured Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in a US jail, that the embassy will do its utmost for his fast return home, and Bout is looking forward to Moscow's decision on that.

"I have assured Viktor Anatolyevich Bout that the Embassy will be doing everything for him, providing support and will do utmost for his fast return home," Antonov told journalists on Wednesday. "He looks forward to Moscow's decision on that."

Antonov spoke after he visited Bout at the US prison earlier in the day. Antonov said Bout is in good physical shape.

"The main goal of the visit was to show our support, Russia's support to Bout," Antonov said.

The Ambassador also pointed out that any talks regarding a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States are ongoing via specially set channels.

Related Topics

Prisoner Moscow Russia Jail Visit United States National University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

13 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

13 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

13 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.