Antonov Assured Bout Embassy to Do Utmost to Ensure His Return to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov during a prison visit assured Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in a US jail, that the embassy will do its utmost for his fast return home, and Bout is looking forward to Moscow's decision on that.

"I have assured Viktor Anatolyevich Bout that the Embassy will be doing everything for him, providing support and will do utmost for his fast return home," Antonov told journalists on Wednesday. "He looks forward to Moscow's decision on that."

Antonov spoke after he visited Bout at the US prison earlier in the day. Antonov said Bout is in good physical shape.

"The main goal of the visit was to show our support, Russia's support to Bout," Antonov said.

The Ambassador also pointed out that any talks regarding a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States are ongoing via specially set channels.