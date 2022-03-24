UrduPoint.com

Antonov Calls Reports Of FBI Targeting Russian Embassy Ploy To Flaunt US Intelligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:29 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday that US media reports about the FBI targeting the Russian embassy in Washington to recruit spies are an intelligence ploy intended to flaunt its own prowess.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the FBI is directing social media ads on the cell phones in the Russian Embassy and directly around its vicinity, asking for tips and information through advertisements featuring distorted statements attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It seems that the piece was written at the behest of the intelligence services eager to promote their 'innovations' in targeting. The attempts to sow distrust and organize desertion among Embassy staff are laughable," Antonov said.

US-Russia relations have plummeted to their lowest point in decades after Moscow commenced a special operation in Ukraine, with the United States imposing comprehensive sanctions on Russian individuals and entities and implementing export controls, while Russia promising to impose counter-sanctions.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukrainian military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.

