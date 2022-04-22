WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the Snited States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement that he has denounced the Organization of American States' (OAS) decision to suspend Russia as its permanent observer and called the decision a "grave mistake.

"We consider the adoption of today's resolution to be a serious mistake.," Antonov said on Thursday. "The task of any international structure is to unite states in solving urgent problems, which are more than enough in the region."