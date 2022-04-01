UrduPoint.com

Antonov Condemns US Senators' Calls For Depriving Russia Of Observer Status In OAS

April 01, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has described the initiative of US senators to deprive Russia of the observer status in the Organization of American States (OAS) as an attempt to split Russia and the Latin American nations.

The US senators called for such a move over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"This is an open attempt of the lawmakers to split Russia and the Latin American nations," the ambassador said in a statement, as quoted by the embassy's Telegram channel.

He called on the United States to stop politicizing the work of international organizations.

