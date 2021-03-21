Antonov Gives No Comments on Bilateral Ties as He Prepares to Board Moscow-Bound Plane

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov refused to speak to reporters as he was entering the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday, to board his Moscow-bound flight.

"When I come back to Washington, I'll hold a special meeting at the Embassy," the ambassador said.

Earlier on Saturday, Antonov left the Russian Embassy building in Washington, DC, setting off to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend battered relations between the two countries.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Antonov was being invited to Moscow to discuss the future of the US-Russia relationship following US President Joe Biden's remarks earlier this week on Russian President Vladimir Putin having to "pay a price" for alleged meddling in the 2020 US election.

During an interview with ABC news, Biden also replied in the affirmative when asked if he thought Putin was a "killer."

Putin responded to Biden's comments by wishing him good health and suggested that people often see their own traits in others. The Russian president invited his US counterpart to hold an open online discussion on Friday or on Monday. Biden said Friday he would certainly talk with Putin ” "at some point."