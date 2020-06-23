Antonov, Khalilzad Discuss Coordination on Afghanistan, Countering Terrorism - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad discussed countering terrorism and the two countries' coordination on restoring peace in the Central Asian nation, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Ambassador Anatoly Antonov held a meeting with US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad. Emphasized the importance of coordination of our approaches on Afghanistan," the embassy said via Twitter on Monday. "Special attention was given to countering international terrorism."