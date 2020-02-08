Antonov Laid Flowers at Tomb of 19th Century Predecessor Bodisco Buried in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov laid flowers at the tomb of his nineteenth century predecessor, Alexander Bodisco, who is buried in the US capital.

The ceremony took place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown on Friday to mark the upcoming Diplomats' Day.

"On the eve of this holiday we remember the great Russian, Soviet diplomats who devoted their lives to serving the motherland," Antonov said. "Alexander Bodisco was a great person... He spent quite a lot of time here - 18 years, difficult years. He was, probably, lucky. Back then, the relations between our countries were much better than today. We interacted. He managed to establish excellent relations with the political establishment. The American president was at his wedding - Alexander Andreevich married an American woman."

Antonov pointed out that the years since the formation of the United States and up to the middle of the 19th century was a time of rapprochement between Russia and the United States.

"The trade actively developed. In 1840, the largest military steamer of that time, Kamchatka, was launched from the New York shipyards for the Russian Empire. To this day, we are grateful to the American volunteer doctors who assisted the Russian soldiers during the Crimean War," he explained.

"We highly value Alexander Andreevich Bodisko for his contribution to strengthening relations between Russia and the United States," Antonov stated. "We urge our American colleagues to remember that we must leave a higher level of relations for future generations and work for creative purposes.

This is what the descendants will consider to be our achievement, and not the attempts of Washington politicians to make 'dubious' money through a confrontation with Russia which is portrayed as a new geopolitical enemy."

Nevertheless, he added, it is pleasant to recall those glorious pages in the history of both countries when they were united by warm and open relations.

"I have no doubt that our so close - neighboring - nations will face the future era of friendly and partnership interaction," the ambassador said. "Since the days of A.A. Bodisko, the main task of our Diplomatic Mission in Washington has not changed - the development of a constructive dialogue between our countries. This task, as well as upholding the interests of Russia, unites us with our predecessors, obliges us to follow the best of them, gives strength and confidence in success."

Bodisko was the envoy of the Russian Empire to the United States in the middle of the 19th century, during the rapprochement between the two countries before the Crimean War. In this position, he worked for 17 years. Bodisko died in 1854. Due to his funeral, the US Congress stopped its work for a day, which was an unprecedented event. President Franklin Pierce and all members of the government attended the mourning ceremony.

Diplomats' Day is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, the date when the Posolsky Prikaz, Russia's first foreign affairs agency, was first mentioned in official chronicles.