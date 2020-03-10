UrduPoint.com
Antonov, Mnuchin Discuss Energy Markets, Venezuelan Economy - US Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov discussed the recent developments in the energy markets and the economic situation in Venezuela during their meeting on Monday, the Treasury said in a statement.

"They discussed compliance with sanctions programs, Venezuelan economic conditions, and the potential for trade and investment," the statement said. "Secretary Mnuchin emphasized the importance of orderly energy markets."

More Stories From World

