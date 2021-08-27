UrduPoint.com

Antonov Offers Condolences Over Kabul Attack, Says Only United Efforts Can Beat Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov expressed his condolences to the victims of the terror attack against US and Afghan forces outside of the Kabul airport and said that terrorism can only be beat through united international efforts.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to the victims. Terrorism is an evil that has no place on Earth. It can only be defeated through united efforts. It is necessary to redouble international cooperation to rid humanity of this infection," Antonov said in a statement on Thursday.

Terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State-Khorasan group (banned in Russia) killed 13 US service members in two attacks outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, from which the US and others are conducting evacuation operations.

US President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation on Thursday that he intends on going after those responsible for the attack, adding that the US neither forgives nor forgets.

