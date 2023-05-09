UrduPoint.com

Antonov On Russian Chapel Attack Says US Must Stop Encouraging Russophobia, Neo-Nazism

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday that the vandals have encroached on the sacred when they vandalized the Russian Chapel in Washington, DC and has called on the US authorities to come to their senses and stop encouraging Russophobia.

Earlier on Monday, archpriest Victor Potapov, the rector of St.

John the Baptist Cathedral in Washington, told Sputnik that unknown individuals desecrated the Russian Orthodox Church chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, spray painting the mural of St. John and a wall.

"On the basis of anti-Russian hatred, the vandals encroached on the sacred," Antonov stated. "We call on the American authorities to come to their senses and stop indulging the Nazis for the sake of opportunistic considerations. We must be honest with the fallen heroes. Stop distorting history. Encouragement of neo-Nazism and Russophobia is unacceptable."

