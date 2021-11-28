UrduPoint.com

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists In Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

There is a positive thing in the Russian-American relations, and contacts between officials of the countries are getting regular, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) There is a positive thing in the Russian-American relations, and contacts between officials of the countries are getting regular, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"Some positive thing, of course, exists; (there are) positive contacts," Antonov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube. The diplomat added that "these contacts are becoming regular."

