UrduPoint.com

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists In Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) There is a positive thing in the Russian-American relations, and contacts between officials of the countries are getting regular, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"Some positive thing, of course, exists; (there are) positive contacts," Antonov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube. The diplomat added that "these contacts are becoming regular."

Related Topics

Russia United States YouTube

Recent Stories

Protesters block roads in Serbia over lithium mini ..

Protesters block roads in Serbia over lithium mining project

37 minutes ago
 International sport in southern Africa grinds to a ..

International sport in southern Africa grinds to a halt over Covid

37 minutes ago
 Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Ger ..

Haaland scores on return as Dortmund go top in Germany

37 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between ..

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between Fully Vaccinated People

44 minutes ago
 Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: re ..

Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: regional ministry

44 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.