Antonov Refutes US Media Allegations Of Russian Interference In Floyd Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:31 AM

Antonov Refutes US Media Allegations of Russian Interference in Floyd Protests

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Wednesday said media allegations that Russia has interfered in the recent wave of protests in the United States are not true

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Wednesday said media allegations that Russia has interfered in the recent wave of protests in the United States are not true.

"People are dying, we see what kind of demonstrations they are. We see what acts are being undertaken by looters, provocateurs who join peaceful demonstrators," Antonov told Russia 1. "This is a very bitter statement that even in this situation, when the country is facing such serious problems, they try to find the Russian footprint, try to accuse Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the United States, allegedly spurring what is happening here."

Antonov noted that the US media, including The Washington Post and Politico, published articles claiming that Russia allegedly stands behind the scenes and controls the situation.

"This is all not true," the ambassador said. "Everything that is happening in the United States is clearly a result of the politics that was carried out both in the field of relations between nations, between races."

George Floyd, a 46-year old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while he laid on his stomach handcuffed. The county medical examiner ruled it a homicide and the officer involved was arrested and charged with murder.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, many of which have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and looting.

