Antonov Says Asked Barr To Return Russian Citizens Imprisoned In US Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:06 AM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he has appealed to US Attorney General William Barr to return home Russian nationals imprisoned in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"We continue to seek the release of the Russian citizens on humanitarian grounds," Antonov said. "In this regard, I personally appealed to US Attorney General William Barr and Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal. I urged them to consider the possibility of returning those Russian citizens to the motherland for humanitarian reasons. Including, of course, [Konstantin] Yaroshenko."

