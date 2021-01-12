UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antonov Says Chances Still Exist To Reach Understanding On New START With US By February 5

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

Antonov Says Chances Still Exist to Reach Understanding on New START With US By February 5

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday that there are still opportunities to reach common ground on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) before the accord expires next month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday that there are still opportunities to reach common ground on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) before the accord expires next month.

"For its part, Russia is open to a substantive discussion of technical arrangements of prolonging the New START," Antonov said. "There are still chances to reach an understanding before February 5, 2021, when the treaty expires. Hopefully, the new team in White House will demonstrate proper commitment and political will."

Related Topics

Russia White House United States February

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

6 minutes ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

21 minutes ago

Moskalkova Asks Cape Verde to Transfer Russian Sai ..

1 minute ago

French Police Arrest 7 Suspects After French Teach ..

2 minutes ago

Third Member of US Congress Tests Positive for COV ..

3 minutes ago

PR retrieves land worth over Rs 30 mln

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.