Antonov Says Chances Still Exist to Reach Understanding on New START With US By February 5

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday that there are still opportunities to reach common ground on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) before the accord expires next month.

"For its part, Russia is open to a substantive discussion of technical arrangements of prolonging the New START," Antonov said. "There are still chances to reach an understanding before February 5, 2021, when the treaty expires. Hopefully, the new team in White House will demonstrate proper commitment and political will."