Antonov Says Discussed New START Treaty With US State Dept. Officials Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he discussed with State Department officials the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"Yesterday, I was able to discuss this treaty with the colleagues from the State Department," Antonov said. "Unfortunately, I did not get and have never gotten a clear answer why this treaty does not meet the interests of the United States."

White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in an interview with Fox Mews on Thursday said the United States is not going to withdraw from the New START, but is ready to hold arms control talks with Russia in good faith.

O'Brien said the US negotiations team will be lead by US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea and will include officials from the departments of State, Defense and Energy.

Earlier on Thursday, Billingslea said during a virtual conference at the Hudson Institute that he is working with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on plans to meet as soon as possible to discuss arms control.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would like the New START - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States - to continue under a new five-year extension so that any new ideas could be considered without rushing.

US President Donald Trump has said he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative to include Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the New START, which expires in February 2021.

Russia has repeatedly invited the United States to extend the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it favors negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China and possibly the United Kingdom and France.