Antonov Says He Plans to Continue Visiting Compatriots in US Prisons in 2023

BUTNER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters that he will continue visiting Russian nationals in American prisons next year.

"I decided this year to make three such visits. I want to tell you that this is not the last visit," Antonov said. "Next year, I have certain plans to visit our other compatriots. As long as we have the energy to arrange such meetings, we will continue to do this."

On Monday, Antonov visited Russian national Roman Seleznev, who is serving sentences in a US Federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

"I think that the American authorities could have done more to at least help people who find themselves in such difficult conditions, particularly, with food and medical care," Antonov said.

"Roman's illnesses are getting worse because of the detainment."

Roman Seleznev was detained by US special services in the Maldives in 2014 and was transferred to the United States. His defense, his father and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a kidnapping and a violation of international law. In 2016, Seleznev was convicted of cyber fraud and was sentenced to 27 years in prison the following year.

Earlier in November, Antonov visited Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik in a prison in California.

In October, Antonov visited Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in Illinois.