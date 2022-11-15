UrduPoint.com

Antonov Says He Plans To Continue Visiting Compatriots In US Prisons In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Antonov Says He Plans to Continue Visiting Compatriots in US Prisons in 2023

BUTNER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters that he will continue visiting Russian nationals in American prisons next year.

"I decided this year to make three such visits. I want to tell you that this is not the last visit," Antonov said. "Next year, I have certain plans to visit our other compatriots. As long as we have the energy to arrange such meetings, we will continue to do this."

On Monday, Antonov visited Russian national Roman Seleznev, who is serving sentences in a US Federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

"I think that the American authorities could have done more to at least help people who find themselves in such difficult conditions, particularly, with food and medical care," Antonov said.

"Roman's illnesses are getting worse because of the detainment."

Roman Seleznev was detained by US special services in the Maldives in 2014 and was transferred to the United States. His defense, his father and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a kidnapping and a violation of international law. In 2016, Seleznev was convicted of cyber fraud and was sentenced to 27 years in prison the following year.

Earlier in November, Antonov visited Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik in a prison in California.

In October, Antonov visited Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in Illinois.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Russia Visit United States Maldives October November 2016

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

4 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

5 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

5 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

5 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

5 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.