Antonov Says Held Constructive Conversation With US State Dept. Official Over Drone Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters after meeting with Assistant US Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried that their conversation was constructive and they exchanged views on the US drone crash incident.

"We have exchanged our remarks on this issue because we have some differences in the way it happened today, but it seems to me it was a constructive conversation on the issue," Antonov said on Tuesday afternoon. "I have heard her remarks. I hope she had understood what I mentioned."

Earlier on Tuesday, Antonov was summoned to the State Department regarding the crash of the US drone in the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it.

The Defense Ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The flight was carried out with the aircraft's transponder turned off, violating the boundaries of the area of the temporary regime for the use of the airspace, which was established for the purpose of conducting Russia's special military operation and communicated to all users as well as published in accordance with international standards, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to identify the intruder, the Defense Ministry added.

The US European Command (EUCOM) issued a release saying the incident involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea. EUCOM added that the incident resulted in a "complete loss" of the drone.