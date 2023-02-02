MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Moscow hopes that the Russia-US dialogue on the normalization of the work of embassies both in Washington and Moscow continues after the arrival of US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Recently, I had a very fruitful and, I think, constructive meeting with new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy. Before she left, we told her about the issues Russian diplomatic representatives face here in America. We made a number of concrete suggestions on how to facilitate the work of both the Americans and our diplomats in the United States," Antonov said in a televised appearance on Russian broadcaster Channel One.

"We hope that the American (Tracy) will quickly settle in her new place, and we will be able to continue the dialogue on creating normal working conditions for our diplomats," the ambassador added.

Antonov noted that about 40 Russian diplomats had to leave the Russian embassy in Washington and return home, adding that "several dozen more will leave by July 1."