Antonov Says Meeting With Nuland Not Productive, US Made Threats Over WSJ Reporter's Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday that his recent meeting with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was not constructive, and the US side has made threats over detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

"There was no practical outcome (after the meeting). The Americans threatened us with retaliatory measures if we did not release Gershkovich soon," Antonov said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Russia's Channel One.

