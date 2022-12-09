Antonov Says Moscow to Continue Working to Free All Russians 'Trapped' in US Prisons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an address to just swapped Russian national Viktor Bout that Moscow will continue its efforts to free all detained Russian citizens and bring them home.

"We would like to assure you that we will continue our energetic work to free all Russians trapped in American prisons.

We will not rest until all our compatriots return home," Antonov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the United States and Russia swapped US citizen Britney Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for dealing arms while Griner was serving nine years in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

In late July, Western media reported that the United States had proposed to Russia that Moscow and Washington exchange Bout for Griner.