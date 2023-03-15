Antonov Says Russia Not Seeking Confrontation With US After Black Sea Drone Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Russia is not seeking a confrontation with the United States after a Russian jet was alleged to have downed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

"We don't want any confrontation between the United States and Russian Federation," Antonov said on Tuesday after a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried at the State Department.