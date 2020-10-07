Antonov Says Russia Not Trying to 'Show Its Muscles' By Test-Launching 'Zircon' Missile

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia is not trying to show its muscles by test-launching the hypersonic cruise missile "Zircon," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"With Zircon, Russia does not try to show its muscles or, better say rattle the sabre," Antonov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin that the hypersonic cruise missile Zircon was launched from the White Sea and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea at more than eight times the speed of sound.

Antonov pointed out that Russian officials fill more comfortable when negotiating strategic stability and arms control treaties with the United States given that existing missiles have been tested.

The Russian ambassador also said Gerasimov recently confirmed Russia's proposals on relaxing tensions with NATO just as the current US-Russia agreement on preventing possible incidents on sea and on the ground does.

"All these suggestions of our General Staff remain on the negotiation table, we are ready to talk," Antonov said.

However, Antonov noted that US military jets are actively flying near Russian military installations in Syria, adding that Russia's planes "drive them out."