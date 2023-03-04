UrduPoint.com

Antonov Says US Responsible For Bryansk Attack As Key Arms Supplier Of Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The United States shoulders responsibility for the attack on Russia's border region of Bryansk, as it is the prime arms supplier of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced a new $400 million military package, which includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

"With each new batch of US weapons, the criminals in Kiev feel even greater impunity. Inspired by the US support, they resort to inhuman actions, such as the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region," Antonov said in a statement. "Washington is behind those who shot civilians (in Bryansk), which means it is responsible for these atrocities. The blood of the victims is already on the hands of the United States.

"

On Thursday, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had penetrated the border. Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing two people and injuring a 10-year-old child and an adult male. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian nationalists had been pushed back into Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.

The more actively the US administration helps Kiev, the more often the Ukrainian government will use terrorist tactics, aiming NATO weapons at women, the elderly and children, the Russian ambassador continued.

US assistance will only "prolong the agony of the Kiev regime," Antonov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the Bryansk attack a terrorist act.

