Antonov Says US Should Stop Viewing Nazi Propaganda As Freedom Of Expression Manifestation

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Antonov Says US Should Stop Viewing Nazi Propaganda as Freedom of Expression Manifestation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the US should stop viewing "Nazi propaganda" as a "manifestation of freedom of expression."

In October, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a report, in which it marked a rise in hate crimes in the United States.

"According to the latest information from the experts, there are more than 800 active extremist groups in the United States. Monuments to Nazi criminals have been installed in the states of Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Wisconsin," Antonov told reporters, referring to the report.

The ambassador stressed that the United States and Ukraine had voted against the Russian draft resolution for the UN General Assembly on Combating Glorification of Nazism.

"Instead of solving domestic problems in the area of racial discrimination and the spread of neo-Nazism, the US administration continues to 'incriminate' other countries of so-called 'violations' of human rights. They present themselves as the 'main advocate' of freedoms in the world. They are busy looking for foreign 'enemies,' trying to divide countries into 'democratic' and 'insufficiently democratic," Antonov noted.

He added that Russia opposed such an approach and hoped that the US "will stop viewing Nazi propaganda as a 'manifestation of freedom of expression."

