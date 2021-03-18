UrduPoint.com
Antonov To Fly To Moscow On March 20 For Talks On Correcting US-Russia Ties - Embassy

Antonov to Fly to Moscow on March 20 for Talks on Correcting US-Russia Ties - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will travel to Moscow for consultations on Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Russian Ambassador to the United States A.I.

Antonov will fly to Moscow on March 20 for a consultation. During the meetings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and other departments it is planned to discuss ways to correct Russian-American ties in the crisis," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The embassy also said ill-considered statements by US leaders have endangered relations with Moscow.

More Stories From World

