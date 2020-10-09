UrduPoint.com
Antonov Urges US To Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons Following Anti-Russia Allegations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Friday urged the United States to focus on eliminating its chemical weapons stockpile instead of circulating unfounded allegations of Russia's involvement in poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and opposition figure Alexey Navalny

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Friday urged the United States to focus on eliminating its chemical weapons stockpile instead of circulating unfounded allegations of Russia's involvement in poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Antonov made the comment in response to the State Department's announcement that the United States conducted a virtual training with international partners to detect and respond to the use of weapons of mass destruction for assassinations.

"The document circulated by the US foreign policy agency is yet another example of unfounded accusations against Russia," Antonov said via Facebook. "We are not adherents of 'megaphone' diplomacy and believe that such issues need to be resolved within the framework of a professional discussion, in particular, through the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons].

"

Antonov noted that the United States is the only country in the world with chemical weapons reserves and called on US government to concentrate on the complete elimination of its stockpile instead of "replicating anti-Russian insinuations and conducting dubious training."

The State Department has accused Russia of using military-grade chemical agents to target adversaries for assassination, including the alleged attempts to poison former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom as well as opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The State Department said the virtual exercise in detecting and responding to such attacks is the first in a series of bilateral and multilateral training sessions sponsored by the United States to help address the threat of weapons of mass destruction.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations it was involved in the Skripal and Navalny incidents.

