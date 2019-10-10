Antonov, US Under Secretary Hale to Meet in Washington on Thursday Afternoon - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov is scheduled to meet with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale in Washington on Thursday, the State Department public schedule revealed.

"Under Secretary Hale attends a working lunch with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, in Washington, DC," the schedule said on Wednesday. The document also noted that the meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT) but times are subject to change.