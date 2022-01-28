Antonov Views US Remarks on Human Rights Violations in Chechnya as Part of Information War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has described the US Department of State's statement on alleged massive human rights violations in the Chechen Republic as a part of the information campaign against Russia.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that the Biden administration had called on Russia to stop supporting alleged repressive activities infringing human rights by Moscow-backed local authorities in Chechnya.

"In terms of human rights, instead of engaging in lecturing, the United States should enhance its own 'principles of democracy'. We consider claims and accusations voiced in the tone of a prosecutor, not proved by any reliable data on the so-called 'repressions' in Chechnya, as an attempt to interfere in Russian internal affairs. It is a part of a blatant information campaign against our country," Antonov said, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.