UrduPoint.com

Antonov Views US Remarks On Human Rights Violations In Chechnya As Part Of Information War

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Antonov Views US Remarks on Human Rights Violations in Chechnya as Part of Information War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has described the US Department of State's statement on alleged massive human rights violations in the Chechen Republic as a part of the information campaign against Russia.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that the Biden administration had called on Russia to stop supporting alleged repressive activities infringing human rights by Moscow-backed local authorities in Chechnya.

"In terms of human rights, instead of engaging in lecturing, the United States should enhance its own 'principles of democracy'. We consider claims and accusations voiced in the tone of a prosecutor, not proved by any reliable data on the so-called 'repressions' in Chechnya, as an attempt to interfere in Russian internal affairs. It is a part of a blatant information campaign against our country," Antonov said, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Facebook Price United States Chechen Republic

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

8 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

9 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

9 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>