'Anxious' Draper will win Grand Slam titles, says Sinner

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Jannik Sinner on Friday became the first Italian man to reach the US Open final by defeating an ailing Jack Draper in straight sets but then backed his "anxious" friend to win multiple Grand Slam titles.

Australian Open champion and world number one Sinner came through 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 and will face either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe for the title on Sunday.

A clearly unwell Draper, the first British man in the semi-finals since Andy Murray won the title in 2012, wilted in the closing stages, having vomited on court earlier in the match.

Sinner believes Draper, who will move into the top 20 for the first time next week, has all the weapons required to follow in his footsteps as a Grand Slam champion.

"His ball striking and choosing the right shots in the right time. There are some feelings you have with certain players, and he is one of them," said the Italian.

"Everyone has his own time and way and path. But I'm quite sure he's potentially winning some big titles in the future.

"He has a great attitude on the court, he's working hard. He's also lefty, it's something different."

Sinner unleashed 43 winners in a gruelling three-hour match, where he also injured his wrist in a nasty fall.

Draper was undone by 10 double faults and 43 unforced errors as well as his illness and inner demons.

"When you play the top players, the intensity is different. It's a step up. It was a big occasion for me. I definitely felt more nerves around," he said.

"I'm quite an anxious human being. I think when you add all that together sometimes I do feel a bit nauseous on court, and I feel a little bit sick when it gets tough.

"

Despite both men having been born in 2001, Sinner was playing in his 20th Grand Slam event.

Draper, plagued by ankle and shoulder troubles in the early stages of his career, was competing at the majors for just the 10th time.

"I try my best all the time to keep evolving, to keep learning, and it's definitely something I've had to just work through my whole entire life," added Draper of his struggles.

- Anxiety builds up -

"I've got quite a strong mentality and I use up a lot of mental energy a lot of the time because I want it so badly.

"Anxiety and those feelings can build up. So it's a real strength of mine but also a weakness, and I have to continue to work on it."

World number 25 Draper arrived in his first Grand Slam semi-final having only been broken three times in five rounds and not having dropped a set.

However, Sinner started eating into that streak with a break for a 4-3 lead, quickly wiped out by the Briton.

Draper was broken again on the back of his sixth double fault in the 11th game before the Italian top seed served it out with a love game.

In a dramatic second set, Draper vomited at the side of the court before Sinner then fell chasing a Draper shot, hurting his left wrist as he attempted to break his fall.

It was a brief scare, however, as the Italian raced through the tiebreak to secure a two-sets lead.

Draper appeared physically spent and was reduced to walking pace as the third set and match slipped away.