Any Actions During Special Operation In Ukraine Reported To Supreme Commander - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Any Actions During Special Operation in Ukraine Reported to Supreme Commander - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Any actions in the course of a special military operation in Ukraine are reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the regrouping of Russian troops in the area of Balakliya and Izyum.

"Of course, everything that happens, any actions that the military takes during the special military operation, are reported to the supreme commander," Peskov told reporters.

