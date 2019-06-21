Any Attempt by Israel to Annex West Bank Would Violate International Law - UN

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Any attempt by Israel to annex the occupied West Bank would violate international law and should not be recognized, Michael Lynk, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, said in a press release on Thursday.

"Recent statements by senior Israeli political leaders and US diplomats in support of the annexation of parts or all of the occupied West Bank by Israel fly in the face of the absolute prohibition against the annexation of occupied territories," Lynk said.

Lynk noted that annexation and territorial conquest are forbidden by the Charter of the United Nations.

He called on the international community to clearly and comprehensively state that any further annexations of occupied Palestinian territory by Israel will be condemned and will not be recognized.

"International criticism, absent any consequences, can no longer be justified in the current circumstances," Lynk said.

"If annexation proceeds, the chances for a genuine and just peace in the foreseeable future will have gone from implausible to unimaginable."

On June 9, US Ambassador in Tel Aviv David Friedman said in an interview with the New York Times newspaper that Israel had the right to annex "some, but unlikely all" of the West Bank "under certain circumstances."

Palestinian leaders strongly criticized Friedman's comments.

The US ambassador's comments come as Washington is set to begin unveiling President Donald Trump's "deal of the century," his administration's plan to end the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The White House is due to reveal economic portions of the plan at a conference in Bahrain from June 25-26.

Palestine has rejected the United States' unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process, citing its May 2018 decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as evidence of bias.