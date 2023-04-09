Close
Any Attempts To Challenge Global 'Anglo-Saxon' Media Monopoly Draws Their Outrage - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Any Attempts to Challenge Global 'Anglo-Saxon' Media Monopoly Draws Their Outrage - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 9 (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom, or the so-called Anglo-Saxon nations, keep a firm grip on the media and react with "hysteria" to any attempt to challenge their global monopoly in this industry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused on Sunday.

"Indeed, the world monopoly on the media, the hegemony in the media in the world, unfortunately, still rests with the Anglo-Saxons, that is ... with the Americans and the British. Because the most powerful media outlets in the world are, after all, UK and US. And even modest attempts like ours with RT (Russia Today) immediately lead to such acute allergy and hysteria on their part, in other words, any attempts to encroach on this information monopoly," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as contrasting the US's calls on others to "follow rules" and Russia's calls to "obey the law, international law."

"These are different things, because law is universal, but rules are set by someone else. And it is the Americans who think that everyone should dance to their tune. And live by the rules that they, the Americans, set. That's the difference," he added.

