Any Boost Of Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh Possible Only By Parties' Accord - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Any Boost of Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh Possible Only by Parties' Accord - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Moscow proceeds from the assumption that there are enough Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, and an increase in their number is possible only by agreement of all involved parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"This issue must be resolved proceeding from the demands of that arise every day. In principle, we proceed from the assumption that this is enough, but if something needs to be changed, then this can only be done by agreement of all involved parties," Putin said as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin noted that he had taken the role of a mediator in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The president said he was listening to both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, contacting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev one after another and drafting the agreement.

According to the Putin, the agreement on stabilizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was formalized in one day, however both sides were struggling practically "for every comma."

More Stories From World

