Any Ceasefire in Afghanistan to Be Temporary Without Intra-Afghan Consensus - Ex-Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) One of the steps needed to reach continued stability in Afghanistan is to negotiate a countrywide peace deal through intra-Afghan dialogue, otherwise any possible ceasefire agreement will be temporary, former Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar said in a statement on Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of Doha consultations between the Taliban and the United States have so far not succeeded. However, several unconfirmed sources have been suggesting throughout January that the Taliban have committed to reducing violence as an initial step toward coming to an official ceasefire accord with the government.

"A [possible] ceasefire between Taliban and the Afghan forces in the current round will be temporary until a ceasefire is reached as a result of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

[It is necessary to] initiate an intra-Afghan dialogue with the presence of government representatives, political and civil society, women and youth," Atmar said in a statement.

According to the former official, an agreement between Taliban and the United States and an intra-Afghan deal should be concluded simultaneously, while peace in the country should be supported at the international level.

Over the past year, the US held a number of peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to encourage the group to cut the ties with terrorists and begin rapprochement with the Afghan government, paving the way for US troops to pull out. No significant results have so far been achieved during these talks.