Any Ceasefire in Ukraine Used by Nationalists for Regrouping, Attacks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Any stoppage of Russia's special operation in Ukraine is used by nationalists to regroup and continue attacks on the Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No.

The fact is that any stoppage of the operation is used by nationalist units to regroup. It is used in order to continue attacks on the Russian military ... This has happened more than once. This complicates the process," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it is planned to resume ceasefire agreements during negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.