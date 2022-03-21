UrduPoint.com

Any Ceasefire In Ukraine Used By Nationalists For Regrouping, Attacks - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Any Ceasefire in Ukraine Used by Nationalists for Regrouping, Attacks - Kremlin

Any stoppage of Russia's special operation in Ukraine is used by nationalists to regroup and continue attacks on the Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Any stoppage of Russia's special operation in Ukraine is used by nationalists to regroup and continue attacks on the Russian military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No.

The fact is that any stoppage of the operation is used by nationalist units to regroup. It is used in order to continue attacks on the Russian military ... This has happened more than once. This complicates the process," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it is planned to resume ceasefire agreements during negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of A ..

Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

8 minutes ago
 Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand expecting first ch ..

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand expecting first child

22 minutes ago
 PRCS-KP launches relief operations in Chitral

PRCS-KP launches relief operations in Chitral

3 minutes ago
 World Forest Day celebrated in UoP

World Forest Day celebrated in UoP

3 minutes ago
 PSL helped me a lot for evaluation for internation ..

PSL helped me a lot for evaluation for international debut: Jofra Archer

33 minutes ago
 Negotiators to Share Their Vision for Syrian Const ..

Negotiators to Share Their Vision for Syrian Constitution on Monday - Representa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>